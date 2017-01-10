Ajinca (coach's decision) didn't play in Monday's 110-96 win over the Knicks.

Coach Alvin Gentry has been deploying exclusively undersized lineups of late featuring either Anthony Davis, Terrence Jones or Donatas Motiejunas at center, leaving no room in the rotation for Ajinca and Omer Asik. Neither Ajinca nor Asik has played a single minute since Christmas Day, and the Pelicans surely are experiencing buyer's remorse after doling out four-year, $20 million and five-year, $57.9 million contracts, respectively, to the pair of centers. Only their exorbitant deals are likely keeping them on the 15-man roster at this point.