Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Goes for 14 points, eight boards Tuesday
Ajinca started at center and provided 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in a 108-96 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
For the third game in a row, Ajinca provided double-digit scoring while eclipsing the 20-minute mark with the Pelicans down DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) and Anthony Davis (knee). Since the Pelicans have little to gain by having Cousins and Davis suit up in the season finale Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Ajinca could very well be in line for another start, making him a decent cost-relief option at center in DFS contests.
More News
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Questionable to return following hand injury•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Posts season-high scoring total Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Falls one point shy of season high Friday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Will play Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Questionable for Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...