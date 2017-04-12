Ajinca started at center and provided 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in a 108-96 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

For the third game in a row, Ajinca provided double-digit scoring while eclipsing the 20-minute mark with the Pelicans down DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) and Anthony Davis (knee). Since the Pelicans have little to gain by having Cousins and Davis suit up in the season finale Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Ajinca could very well be in line for another start, making him a decent cost-relief option at center in DFS contests.