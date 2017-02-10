Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Out Friday for personal reasons
Ajinca has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to personal reasons.
Ajinca hasn't been a regular member of the Pelicans' rotation since Christmastime, so his absence Friday shouldn't have an impact on how coach Alvin Gentry doles out the minutes. At this point, the only intrigue with Ajinca is if he ends up being traded elsewhere before the Feb. 23 deadline, as he's unlikely to surface on the fantasy radar in just about any league while he remains a member of the Pelicans.
