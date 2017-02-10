Ajinca has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves due to personal reasons.

Ajinca hasn't been a pivotal member of the Pelicans' rotation since Christmas so his absence Friday night won't be a major factor. Look for more updates on his status to come over the next few days with his next chance to return to the court coming Sunday at Sacramento.

