Ajinca is officially questionable to retake the court Wednesday due to a right-hand injury.

The big man saw additional minutes down the stretch as the Pelicans rested their franchise guys, collecting 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and a steal prior to exiting the regular-season finale. He's currently in the second year of a four-year contract with the club and should serve in a bench role for New Orleans nex season. However, playing time could be sparse next season behind the likes DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.