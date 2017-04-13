Ajinca is officially questionable to retake the court Wednesday due to a right-hand injury.

The big man saw additional minutes down the stretch as the Pelicans rested their franchise guys, collecting 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and a steal prior to exiting the regular-season finale. He's currently in the second year of a four-year contract with the club and should serve in a bench role for New Orleans nex season. However, playing time could be sparse next season behind the likes DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories