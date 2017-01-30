Ajinca (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 107-94 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

Since Christmas Day, Ajinca has made just a lone three-minute appearance for the Pelicans, who have since embraced up-tempo, undersized lineups featuring Anthony Davis, Donatas Motiejunas and Terrence Jones at center. It looks like Ajinca and Omer Asik will continue to collect dust while they remain on the outside of coach Alvin Gentry's rotation.