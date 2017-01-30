Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Still on outside of rotation
Ajinca (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 107-94 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.
Since Christmas Day, Ajinca has made just a lone three-minute appearance for the Pelicans, who have since embraced up-tempo, undersized lineups featuring Anthony Davis, Donatas Motiejunas and Terrence Jones at center. It looks like Ajinca and Omer Asik will continue to collect dust while they remain on the outside of coach Alvin Gentry's rotation.
More News
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Drops out of rotation•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Comes off the bench Monday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Scores 16 points, grabs eight rebounds Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Scores seven points while making third straight start•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Starting Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Plays four minutes Sunday•