Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 25 and 10 in Saturday's loss

Davis scored 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 loss to the Wizards.

It's his fifth straight double-double and 32nd of the season, but Davis' consistently excellent production when healthy hasn't been enough to get the Pelicans into the win column, as they dropped their fourth straight game Saturday. The 23-year-old is on pace for career highs in points and boards, but it's his ability to stay on the court, not his talent level, that remains the missing piece in his arsenal.