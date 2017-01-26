Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Aggravates quad injury Wednesday

Davis (quad) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Davis appeared to aggravate a thigh bruise that had originally kept him out of Monday's contest against the Cavaliers and also gave him a questionable designation against the Lakers. It's a bit concerning considering Davis' well-known struggles to stay healthy, as there's now a chance he ends up missing additional time. Tentatively consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, but we'll likely see his status updated after Wednesday's outing. Davis finished with eight points (2-8 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, a block and two turnovers across 16 minutes before the injury.