Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another big game in losing effort Saturday

Davis scored 36 points (14-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Celtics.

The Pelicans have now lost three straight games to begin January despite the fact that Davis has averaged 25.3 points, 16.7 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in them, which is about par for the course for his career to date. He's on pace for the best season of his career thanks mainly to staying healthy -- Davis has missed only two games so far in 2016-17.