Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big double-double in Tuesday's win

Davis scored 31 points (12-30 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-93 win over the 76ers.

After managing just 31 points and nine boards in his previous two games combined, Davis bounced back with his sixth double-double in 10 December contests and his third 30-plus point effort on the month. The leg bruise he suffered a couple of weeks ago may still be bothering him, but against a young and depleted Sixers frontcourt, Davis didn't need to be quite 100 percent to dominate.