Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Bounces back to score 31 points

Davis contributed 31 points (13-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes during a 118-98 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Davis bounced back from a rough shooting night on Tuesday with a much more typical performance in the loss. His four blocks were his highest amount since he also swatted four shots against the Heat on Dec. 23. Davis has now double-doubled in four straight games. He continues his career-best season, as his 27.9 points per game average is more than three points better than his previous best of 24.4 points per game.

