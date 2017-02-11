Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Bounces back with 42 points Friday

Davis scored 42 points (16-22, 2-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 122-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

After putting up just 12 points Wednesday, Davis responded with a very efficient night from the floor Friday. The low block total is a little surprising for AD, but after six blocks Wednesday, owners can't be too disappointed with his output. He'll have a highlighted matchup Sunday in the paint against Demarcus Cousins and the Kings.