Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play Wednesday vs. Thunder
Davis (quad) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder.
Davis was held out of Monday's game against the Cavaliers with a bruised thigh, but was given a probable designation coming into Wednesday, so it comes as no surprise he's now been cleared for a return to the court. Look for him to slot back in as the team's starting center, while he's not expected to be on any sort of minutes restrictions. Terrence Jones drew the start at center in his place Monday, but appears poised to head back to the bench in the corresponding move.
