Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Departs after hard fall, doubtful to return

Davis left Monday's game against the Pacers after taking a hard fall in the third quarter, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.

Davis fell awkwardly while attacking the rim and appeared to land squarely on his lower-back He departed the game after playing 23 minutes and was taken to the locker room to undergo precautionary X-Rays on both his right hip and his left thumb. The X-Rays returned negative, which is certainly encouraging, but the Pelicans are listing Davis as "doubtful" to return to action. Should Davis miss any time going forward, some combination of Terrence Jones, Donatas Motiejunas and Omer Asik could all pick up extra minutes.