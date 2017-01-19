Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in 29 minutes vs. Magic

Davis recorded 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes during a 118-98 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Davis went the locker room briefly after an apparent injury to his hand but returned to the court afterward as X-rays came back negative so the injury doesn't appear to be anything too significant. He recorded a double-double and only was required to play 29 minutes as the team blew out Orlando. The four assists were his highest total since he also handed out four dimes on Dec. 26 against the Mavericks. Davis should be good to go against the Nets on Friday.