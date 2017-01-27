Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expects to play Friday vs. Spurs

Davis (quad) said he expects to play Friday against the Spurs, ESPN.com's Justin Verrier reports.

This essentially meshes with the Pelicans' injury report, which lists Davis as probable for Friday after he was forced to exit in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Thunder upon aggravating the bruised right quad injury. We'll await official word from the team before clearing Davis, but it looks as though his season-long fantasy owners can expect to see him out there. Davis still carries plenty of risk in DFS contests, however, as he's played under 30 minutes in each of his last four appearances, with a few of those totals deflated by early exits due to injury.