Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expects to play Monday vs. Cavaliers

Davis (quad) was held out of a second consecutive practice Sunday, but is expected to play in Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Davis is reportedly dealing with a quad bruise that equates to a charley horse, so it's nothing serious and he's fully expected to take the court against the Cavaliers on Monday. That said, we should get an update on his status following Monday's morning shootaround, which should provide us a final word on his availability. As it currently stands, Davis should be in line to take on his normal role in the starting lineup.