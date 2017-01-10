Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expects to play Thursday vs. Nets

Davis (hip) expressed optimism that he would be able to play Thursday against the Nets, John Reid of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "I'm good. I have a bruised [left] hip...going to try and get it right," Davis said after Monday's 110-96 win over the Knicks. "I have a couple days before I play again so I'll get a lot of treatment."

The bruised hip ended Davis' fantastic night prematurely, as he was removed late in the third quarter of the contest after being on the receiving end of a hard foul from the Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn. Since the Pelicans owned a commanding lead at the time of Davis' departure, he likely would have sat out most of the fourth quarter anyway, but he still finished with 40 points and 18 rebounds in 29 minutes. Davis should be viewed as questionable to play Thursday at this time, but it appears fantasy owners have reason to believe that he'll be back in action for that contest.