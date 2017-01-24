Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expects to play Wednesday

Davis (quad) took part in Tuesday's practice and said he expects to be available Wednesday against the Thunder, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

Davis suffered a painful thigh bruise against the Nets on Friday, and it kept him out of the Pelicans' surprising win over the Cavaliers on Monday night. However, after returning to practice Tuesday, all signs point to Davis getting back on the court Wednesday, which would likely push Terrence Jones, who started fared well in a small-ball lineup Monday, back to the bench.