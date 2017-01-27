Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Good to go Friday vs. Spurs

Coach Alvin Gentry confirmed Davis (quadriceps) would play Friday against the Spurs, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Davis was listed as probable heading into the day and indicated after the Pelicans' morning shootaround that he expected to play, so his availability comes as little surprise. It's not anticipated that Davis will face any playing-time restrictions heading into the contest, but because he's endured a number of bumps and bruises of late -- with a right quad contusion being the latest concern -- he carries some risk as a lineup cornerstone in DFS contests. Buyer beware.