Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Grabs 17 rebounds in loss to Cavs
Davis scored 20 points (10-27 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) with 17 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Monday's 90-82 loss to the Cavs.
Davis is in a mini-scoring slump over his last three games, averaging just 21 points in that span compared to his 29.2 season-average. Still, the Kentucky product rang in the New Year with his 23rd double-double of the season, and has now recorded 15 or more rebounds in four of his last five games.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Pounds glass in victory over Knicks•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads Pelicans past Mavs with 28•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Struggles in Sunday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expects to play Sunday vs. Spurs•