Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Grabs 17 rebounds in loss to Cavs

Davis scored 20 points (10-27 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) with 17 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Monday's 90-82 loss to the Cavs.

Davis is in a mini-scoring slump over his last three games, averaging just 21 points in that span compared to his 29.2 season-average. Still, the Kentucky product rang in the New Year with his 23rd double-double of the season, and has now recorded 15 or more rebounds in four of his last five games.

