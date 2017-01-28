Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Grabs 22 boards in his return

Davis managed 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with 22 rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal over 33 minutes in Friday's 119-103 win against the Spurs.

Davis showed no ill effects of the quadriceps injury which forced him from Wednesday's contest. It appears safe to continue using him in all seasonal fantasy leagues, and he is worth using in DFS again, too. Next up is a game against the Wizards, a team allowing 105.3 points per game, so expect another solid showing.