Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Held to just 12 points in blowout loss
Davis tallied 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six blocks, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes Wednesday during a 127-94 loss to the Jazz.
Davis had an off night, missing bunnies around the rim and midrange jumpers all around the perimeter. He did block six shots, an incredible contribution on the defensive end, but the Pelicans needed his scoring to compete. And Wednesday's stinker might not be an anomaly. Davis might be showing signs of wear-and-tear from the overload of minutes he's played recently. In the five games prior to Wednesday, Davis averaged 40.2 minutes per game.
