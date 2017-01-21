Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Injures quad in Friday's loss to Nets

Davis left Friday's game against the Nets early after suffering a right quad contusion, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

Davis failed to speak to reporters following the game, as he was receiving treatment for the injury. He finished the contest 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), 9 boards, 4 assists, one steal, and two blocks across 27 minutes. The big man had been dealing with thumb and hip injuries heading into the game, so the quad is another one to add to the list. The Pelicans do not play again until Monday's tilt with the Cavaliers, so Davis will have a few days to recover from the aforementioned nagging injuries. Is status for the game is unclear at this time.