Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads Pelicans past Mavs with 28

Davis amassed 28 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and six turnovers across 37 minutes during a 111-104 win against Dallas on Monday.

Davis has scored at least 28 points and grabbed at least 15 rebounds in the last four games. He leads the NBA in blocks per game and is second in scoring, only behind Russell Westbrook. Davis will look to continue his phenomenal season on Wednesday against the Clippers.