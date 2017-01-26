Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leaves Wednesday's game with quad aggravation

Davis aggravated a right quad bruise during Wednesday's game against the Thunder and is questionable to return, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.

Davis missed Monday's game against the Cavaliers because of a bruise to the same leg, so he appears to have aggravated an existing issue. Considering his status as the team's superstar, it wouldn't be surprising if coach Alvin Gentry opted to keep him out for the rest of Wednesday's contest to avoid any further aggravations, although we should receive further clarification shortly.