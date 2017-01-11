Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Listed as questionable Thursday vs. Nets
Davis (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Davis is dealing with a bruised left hip that he suffered during Monday's game against the Knicks, but he's already expressed some optimism regarding his availability for Thursday. It appears he may be a little closer to probable than his current listing as questionable, although look for another update on his status following the team's morning shootaround Thursday. That said, if he can't give it a go, the Pelicans would likely dole out the extra minutes to guys like Dante Cunningham, Terrence Jones and Donatas Motiejunas in the frontcourt.
