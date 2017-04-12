Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out for final game Wednesday

Davis (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers.

Davis will be missing a second consecutive game with what's being listed as a sore left knee, but it's likely just the Pelicans resting their veteran down the stretch with no real reason to keep the oft-injured star on the court in a meaningless outing. With Wednesday marking the season finale, Davis ends his 2016-17 campaign playing in a career-high 75 games, while averaging 28.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 steals across 36.1 minutes. With DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) also out, Dante Cunningham and Alexis Ajinca should start at power forward and center, respectively, on Wednesday.