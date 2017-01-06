Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts massive double-double in Thursday loss

Davis produced 20 points (7-20 FG, 6-8 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 loss to the Hawks.

Davis had a superb night on the defensive glass in particular, as 12 of the 19 rebounds he hauled in came on that end of the floor. He's now rattled off seven double-doubles in the last eight games, while scoring at least 20 points in all of those contests. The 23-year-old is averaging career bests in multiple categories this season, although his current shooting percentage (48.4) represents a career low.