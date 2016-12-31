Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Pounds glass in victory over Knicks

Davis accrued 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in a 104-92 win over the Knicks on Friday.

With the Pelicans as healthy as they've been all season in the last two weeks, Davis hasn't had to carry the scoring load to the extent he had to earlier in the campaign, which has resulted in falling under the 30-point mark for four straight games, despite shooting better than 50 percent from the field in all of those contests. While he might not have quite as much upside as DFS roster cornerstone any longer, Davis' season-long owners can't be upset about the 24.8 points, 15.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game he's provided during that four-game stretch.