Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Pours in 36 in Sunday's loss

Davis scored 36 points (15-25 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Sunday's 107-94 loss to the Wizards.

Aside from Jrue Holiday's 26 points, Davis got very little help from the rest of the Pelicans' lineup in this one, as only one other New Orleans player even squeaked into double digits. He appears to be fully recovered from the quad bruise that cost him Monday's game and part of Wednesday's, as he recorded his second straight double-double and 29th of the season.