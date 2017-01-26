Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable for Friday vs. Spurs

Davis is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

This is a huge relief for the Pelicans, as Davis appeared to aggravate an existing thigh bruise during Wednesday's game against the Lakers, which was the same injury that kept him out of Monday's tilt with the Cavaliers. It appears the ailment is nothing serious and Davis is now fully expected to take the court Friday. Barring any setback or lingering discomfort following Friday's morning shootaround, Davis should be good as the Pelicans' starting center.