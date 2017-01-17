Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Wednesday vs. Magic
Davis is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Magic due to a hip contusion and a thumb sprain.
Davis was forced to exit Monday's game against the Pacers after injuring his hip on a hard fall in the second half. X-Rays on his injuries were negative, suggesting he won't deal with the issues long term, but it could hold him out or limit him for a few games. If he's unable to play Wednesday, or sees his minutes scaled back at all, look for Terrence Jones, Donatas Motiejunas and Omer Asik to see some extra time.
