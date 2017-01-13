Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable Saturday vs. Bulls

Davis (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Davis is still dealing with a bruised left hip that kept him out of Thursday's game against the Nets, a contest that it was initially expected that he'd play. It seems like the Pelicans may have just been acting cautiously by holding him out, as Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com notes that Davis said Friday that there's a "high probability" that he'd be available Saturday. We'll wait until the Pelicans conduct their morning shootaround before a formal ruling is made on Davis' status for Saturday, but if he suits up, Terrence Jones, who supplied 24 points and 12 rebounds over 38 minutes in a starting role Thursday, would likely move back to the bench and see a steep downturn in playing time. Omer Asik, who also started Thursday but played only five minutes, would likely exit the rotation entirely.