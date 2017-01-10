Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return Monday

Davis (hip) went to the locker room and is questionable to return after a hard foul sent him into the Knicks' crowd Monday.

Davis was pushed in the back by Kyle O'Quinn during a layup attempt, and O'Quinn was subsequently ejected. Davis shot his free throws, but then headed to the locker room. The Pelicans may choose to exercise caution with the big man since they got out to a sizable lead and Davis has had injury issues in the past, never playing more than 68 games in a season.