Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return Wednesday

Davis headed back to the locker room during the second quarter of Wednesday's matchup against the Magic due to a left hand injury and is questionable to return, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.

Davis was questionable heading into Wednesday's game due to nagging hip and thumb injuries. It is unclear if the hand injury he is currently dealing with is related to the aforementioned thumb issue. The big man had posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, and an assist across 12 minutes before leaving the game. Expect an update on his status when more information is made available.