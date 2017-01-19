Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returns to Wednesday's game after hand injury

Davis (hand) will return to Wednesday's game against the Magic after temporarily visiting the locker room.

Davis appeared to have injured his hand and when he emerged from the locker room and rejoined his teammates on the bench, he was sporting a wrap on a few of his fingers. He's now fully expected to take the floor after an X-ray showed no structural damage, although he could have a short leash considering he also came into Wednesday's contest with a hip injury.

