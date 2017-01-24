Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Monday vs. Cavaliers

Davis (quad) has officially been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Despite optimism regarding Davis' availability a day prior, he was eventually downgraded to doubtful following pregame warmups and has now been ruled out completely. Davis is reportedly still dealing with some issues with his lateral mobility and the Pelicans don't want to risk any further aggravation, hence their reasoning for keeping Davis sidelined. While a starting lineup has yet to be released, the Pelicans could opt to go with a traditional starting center like Omer Asik or Alexis Ajinca, while they could stay small by moving Terrence Jones into the top unit.