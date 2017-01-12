Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Thursday vs. Nets

Davis has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Davis is dealing with a bruised left hip and despite expressing optimism about his availability earlier in the week, the Pelicans are going to take a cautious approach with their super star and hold him out Thursday. He'll go through a heavy dose of rest and recovery over the next few days with the hope of being good to go for Saturday's matchup with the Bulls. While a starter hasn't been announced in his place, guys like Donatas Motiejunas, Terrence Jones and Alexis Ajinca could be in line for a bigger role Thursday.