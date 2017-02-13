Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 32 points in loss to Kings

Davis scored 32 points (11-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 loss to the Kings.

The competition seems to be bringing out the best in Davis, who came through with a terrific performance in a head-to-head matchup against DeMarcus Cousins just two days after lighting it up against Karl-Anthony Towns. The 74 combined points over his last two games are one of Davis' top outputs of the season and he seems poised to continue his dominant play for as long as he can stay out of the trainer's room.