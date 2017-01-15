Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 36 in Saturday's loss

Davis (hip) scored 36 points (14-23 FG, 8-10 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Bulls.

The bruised hip that caused him to miss Thursday's game wasn't an issue for Davis in this one, and he recorded his sixth straight double-double and 11th straight game with at least 20 points. He's been able to stay relatively healthy this season, only missing three games so far, and as a result he's on pace for career highs in minutes, points and boards, as well as free throw attempts and makes.

