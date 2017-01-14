Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play vs. Bulls

Davis (hip) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Bulls.

Davis entered the matchup questionable with a bruised hip, an ailment that kept him out of action Thursday against Brooklyn. After testing the injury during warmups, it's been determined that Davis will return, and he's not expected to face any sort of limitations. Davis' return will likely mean Omer Asik will shift back to the bench after starting Thursday.

