Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Wednesday

Davis (hip) will play Wednesday against the Magic, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

This is obviously great news for the Pelicans after Davis took a scary fall and landed on his hip during Monday's loss to the Pacers. X-Rays on his hip, as well as his thumb, revealed no structural damage, but Davis will likely still be battling some residual discomfort. That said, as the undisputed hub of the Pelicans' offense, Davis still makes for a strong play in daily contests.