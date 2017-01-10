Pelicans' Anthony Davis: X-rays on hip negative

Davis' (hip) X-ray results came back negative after a hard foul sent him into the stands Monday against New York, Jim Eichenhofer of NBA.com reports.

The Pelicans don't play again until Thursday, when they face Brooklyn. While the X-ray results are a good sign for Davis and the Pelicans, a decision won't likely be made on his status until closer to game day. If he happens to miss Thursday's game, Donatas Motiejunas, Terrence Jones, and Dante Cunningham seem in line to see the highest minutes boost, but there will likely be increased usage across the board.