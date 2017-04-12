Toupane tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one block across 21 minutes in a 108-96 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Making his team debut for the Pelicans, Toupane immediately slotted in as the main backup to starting small forward Solomon Hill. With the Pelicans potentially down five players for the season finale Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Toupane could end up seeing a similar workload off the bench in the second half of the back-to-back set.