Hield was ejected from Sunday's game against the Kings after picking up a flagrant two foul in the second quarter, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.

Hield was trying to fight through a Demarcus Cousins screen when he made illicit contact with Cousins' lower body. The foul will be reviewed by the NBA to determine if a suspension is necessary. If Hield is forced to miss time, Tyreke Evans, who is coming off of an ankle injury, would be in line to see increased minutes.

