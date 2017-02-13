Pelicans' Buddy Hield: Ejected from Sunday's game
Hield was ejected from Sunday's game against the Kings after picking up a flagrant two foul in the second quarter, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.
Hield was trying to fight through a Demarcus Cousins screen when he made illicit contact with Cousins' lower body. The foul will be reviewed by the NBA to determine if a suspension is necessary. If Hield is forced to miss time, Tyreke Evans, who is coming off of an ankle injury, would be in line to see increased minutes.
