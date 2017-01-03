Hield scored 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), with five rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Monday's 90-82 loss to the Cavs.

After seeing a marked improvement in December after a shaky start to his rookie season, Hield has carried his solid play into 2017. Over his last four games, the Oklahoma product is averaging 15.7 points on 54.2 percent from three-point range. Hield will look to stay hot against at home against the Hawks on Thursday.