Hield produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during a 102-98 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

Hield has seen marked improvement in December, as he has scored in double figures in more than half of New Orleans' games so far this month. He is shooting an impressive 47.5 percent from three-point range so far in December and his 42.5 field goal percentage so far this month has risen from his November average of 37.4 percent.