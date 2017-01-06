Hield registered 15 points (5-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal over 31 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 loss to the Hawks.

The rookie drained all but one of his buckets from long range, but was impressively productive across the stat sheet for the fifth straight game. Hield has drained multiple three-pointers in all of those contests, and his 51.7 percent success rate from beyond the arc during that stretch has played a pivotal part in the 15.6 scoring average he's tallied over that span.