Hield posted five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds and an assist Thursday in 24 minutes during a 104-95 win over Brooklyn.

Hield had a rough shooting night against the Nets, missing all but one three-pointer. Hield isn't a particularly explosive finisher, is undersized, and lacks the craftiness of someone like a Steph Curry around the rim. As a result, he looks all but useless on offense when his outside shot isn't falling. And far too often, his outside shot doesn't fall.